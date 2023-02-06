Presearch Trading Up 2.7% This Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and $81,131.91 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00428049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.20 or 0.29196287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00426182 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform."

