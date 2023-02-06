Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Charles A. Kabbash Purchases 2,025 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,434.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. 16,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,865. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $303.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,471,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Primis Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Primis Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 781,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

