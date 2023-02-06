QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Down 5.1 %

QUIK stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. On average, research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $34,614.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at $611,584.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

