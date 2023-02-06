Raymond James Boosts Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $33.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.68. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.57.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,006 shares of company stock worth $2,796,593. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after buying an additional 170,835 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,054,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 188,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

