Raymond James Lowers VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$10.50

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded VerticalScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

VerticalScope Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE FORA opened at C$8.71 on Thursday. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$24.86. The stock has a market cap of C$185.62 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

