RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.25.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $206.11 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $212.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after buying an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.