Reviewing Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 4 1 1 2.50 Ecopetrol 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brigham Minerals and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.08%. Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 18.47%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 42.07% 18.33% 15.95% Ecopetrol 20.78% 16.21% 5.97%

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Brigham Minerals pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brigham Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Ecopetrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 12.19 $50.28 million $2.44 13.32 Ecopetrol $24.58 billion 0.90 $20.34 billion $3.81 2.81

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Ecopetrol on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.