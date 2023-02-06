Reviewing GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Smart for Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.63 million 0.21 -$18.91 million ($0.52) -0.09 Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.80 -$7.77 million N/A N/A

Smart for Life has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -235.13% N/A -109.81% Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Smart for Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GLG Life Tech and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smart for Life has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,898.00%. Given Smart for Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

Smart for Life beats GLG Life Tech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

