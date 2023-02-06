Reviewing Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group -6.87% -0.91% -0.71% Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79%

Risk & Volatility

Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 39.18%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Natural Gas Services Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Aris Water Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $72.42 million 1.87 -$9.18 million ($0.42) -26.09 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.56 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,425.00

Natural Gas Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aris Water Solutions. Natural Gas Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Natural Gas Services Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

