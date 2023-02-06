Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,833.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKWBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Shares of Rockwool A/S stock opened at $274.00 on Monday. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $486.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.90.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.