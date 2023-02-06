Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $107.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,715,000 after buying an additional 836,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 146,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

