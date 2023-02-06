Samuel M. Carver Sells 4,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $67.50. 1,091,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,431. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

