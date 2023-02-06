Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TLSNY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

