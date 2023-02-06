Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,462,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.