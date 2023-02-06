Scotiabank Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$140.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 13.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of CGI by 247.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

