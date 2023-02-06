Scotiabank Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.25.

BCE stock opened at C$61.77 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$74.09. The firm has a market cap of C$56.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 117.64%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

