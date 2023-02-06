Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.52) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.58) to GBX 2,900 ($35.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,100 ($38.29) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($36.43) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.68).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,414 ($29.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,354.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,308.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £169.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.81. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.58).

Shell Increases Dividend

About Shell

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.