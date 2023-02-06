Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €71.06 ($77.24) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($39.68) and a 52-week high of €137.40 ($149.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -17.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.33.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

