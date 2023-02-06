Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.71.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €94.00 ($102.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $77.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $83.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.6706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 67.89%.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

