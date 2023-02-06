Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,820 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

