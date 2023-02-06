Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of SIMO opened at $67.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
