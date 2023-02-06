Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SIMO opened at $67.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

About Silicon Motion Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.