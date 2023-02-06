Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Siltronic in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Siltronic stock opened at €86.25 ($93.75) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.30. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($166.52).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

