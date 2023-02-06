Songbird (SGB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $605,700.78

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Songbird has a market capitalization of $110.33 million and approximately $605,700.78 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

