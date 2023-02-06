Songbird (SGB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $605,700.78

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Songbird has a market capitalization of $110.33 million and approximately $605,700.78 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002705 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.73 or 0.00422466 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.90 or 0.28815441 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00425207 BTC.
Songbird Profile
Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz.
Buying and Selling Songbird
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
