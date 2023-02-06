Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $132.32 million and approximately $4.06 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00630121 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

