Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 251,640 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the typical volume of 200,536 call options.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 51.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. 49,934,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,940,402. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $41.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

