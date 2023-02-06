StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

