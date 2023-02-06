StockNews.com Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Gentex by 659.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.