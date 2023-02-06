StockNews.com Lowers GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut GSK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered GSK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,555.00.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $4,873,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.