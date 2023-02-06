Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $25.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

