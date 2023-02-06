STP (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $81.89 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00224588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

