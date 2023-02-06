sUSD (SUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.11 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $56.18 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00427484 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.37 or 0.29157735 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425703 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 56,263,444 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

