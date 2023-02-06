Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.91) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.16% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 409.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

