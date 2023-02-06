Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $(4.50)-(4.40) EPS.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Shares of TTWO traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.56. 5,233,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,430. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

