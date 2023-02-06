Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(4.50)-(4.40) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($3.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TTWO traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.71. 4,401,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,769. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

