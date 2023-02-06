Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives $100.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.37 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

