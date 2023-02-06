Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.88

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 76552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.