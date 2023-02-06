Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Tenset has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $135.70 million and $157,056.86 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00428509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,719.27 or 0.29231033 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00425027 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,974,434 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

