Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $124.71 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,501,257,358 coins and its circulating supply is 5,976,680,168,524 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
