Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $711.00 Price Target at Cowen

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $690.00 to $711.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $647.00.

NYSE TMO opened at $587.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

