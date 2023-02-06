TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$150.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$165.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$149.13.

Shares of X opened at C$132.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$136.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$132.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$142.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

