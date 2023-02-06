Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.87 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00010049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and approximately $30.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00047245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030032 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018807 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002805 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008847 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.29116343 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $28,010,196.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.