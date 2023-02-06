Truist Financial Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

TXN opened at $182.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

