UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-$0.61 EPS.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,769. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.