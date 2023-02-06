Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded by CJS Securities to “Outperform”

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UFI. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unifi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,691,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,040.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 105,003 shares of company stock valued at $749,894 over the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 33.2% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 89,582 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Unifi by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 769,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.