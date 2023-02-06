Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

