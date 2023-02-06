Vertcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $110,932.96 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $110,932.96 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,945.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00424341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00098225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00726280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00583224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00186647 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,056,185 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

