vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %
VTVT opened at $0.93 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
