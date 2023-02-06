vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

VTVT opened at $0.93 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.