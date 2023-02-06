Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €181.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €181.00 ($196.74) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Wacker Chemie Stock Down 1.1 %
WCH stock opened at €148.55 ($161.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €126.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €128.18. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($203.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.
