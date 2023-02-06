Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $86,358.48 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $86,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,873.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $54,029.32.

NYSE W opened at $67.13 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $156.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.06.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

