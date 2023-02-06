Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $351,369.48 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $154,981.48.

On Friday, December 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 263 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $9,978.22.

On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60.

W opened at $67.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $156.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

